Monday Musings: December 20, 2021

1. Thoughts on Robert Anae Targeted as Offensive Coordinator

Anae would be a home run hire if Syracuse is able to land him. He has an extensive history of productive offenses back from his time at BYU to his time at Virginia. Not to mention, he has also shown a willingness to alter play calling based on the talent he has on his roster. Last season, with a strong passing attack behind quarterback Brennan Armstrong, Virginia had 554 pass attempts compared to 339 rushes. The year before with a developing Armstrong, it was more balanced with 379 passes to 366 runs. In 2019, with a second year Bryce Perkins, Virginia threw the ball 520 times compared to 442 runs. The first year of Perkins, who was still developing as a passer, Virginia threw the ball just 358 times compared to 499 runs. The balance and focus of the offense morphs based on the roster. The ability to develop quarterbacks as well, such as Perkins and Armstrong along with Taysom Hill at BYU, is also a strong selling point. Great news for Garrett Shrader.

2. Thoughts on Jason Beck Targeted as QB Coach

Similar to Anae, Beck has a history of developing quarterbacks. He has worked with Hill, Perkins and Armstrong during his relatively young career. Beck is extremely well respected, and has an impressive resume already. He would be another home run hire and a perfect situation for Shrader.

3. Maliq Brown's Big Weekend

Switching to basketball before going back to football, Maliq Brown was named Most Outstanding Player of a tournament his high school participated in this weekend. He averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks per game. He may not be the flashiest or the bounciest player in Syracuse's class, but he is just a good basketball player. He crashes the boards, is physical inside and is willing to do the dirty work. A true glue guy if there ever was one. A player like Brown on this year's Syracuse team would make such a difference. He will be overlooked by most in the five man class, but is a really nice get for the Orange.

4. Syracuse Will be Selective With Transfer OL Targets

Yes Syracuse has offered some offensive linemen in the transfer portal. Yes Syracuse will look to upgrade that group if they can. However, because there are slated to be 18 offensive linemen on the roster next season, Syracuse will only do so if it is someone who can come in and start right away. That is for the portal, anyway. I would not be surprised to see Syracuse add one or two in high school recruiting. That means there could be a couple current linemen on the roster that elect to enter the portal. Still, whether the number is 15 or 18, there is not a need for a massive influx of bodies. Just one or two potential starters who can add a lot of depth to the group. Imagine adding a tackle from the portal who can start opposite Matthew Bergeron and now you have Carlos Vettorello as potentially your primary backup at center and both tackle positions. That would be beneficial for Syracuse.

5. Virginia Portal Options

If Syracuse does indeed add Anae and Beck to the staff, here are some players in the portal from Virginia that would make sense, positionally, for the Orange.

WR Jesiah Davis: Redshirted last season as a class of 2021 signee, but has a 6-3 frame and is a former track star with big time speed. Is it worth taking a look at a long receiver with speed?

OT Bobby Haskins: Grad transfer with a lot of experience, started every game last season and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week from his performance against Duke. Listed at 6-7, 295 pounds.

TE Joshua Rawlings: Did not record a catch last season, missed half the year with an injury. Still has three years of eligibility remaining. An athletic tight end from Pennsylvania.

OT Ryan Swoboda: Two year starter at Virginia. Listed at 6-10, 325 pounds.