Monday Musings: Basketball Recruiting Updates

1. Chris Bunch Visits Washington

Syracuse basketball target Chris Bunch took an official visit to Washington over the weekend. The Huskies, led by former Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins, have quickly emerged as the Orange's biggest competition. Rutgers is also involved, but Washington is a more serious threat. Syracuse continues to recruit Bunch hard, who is expected to trim his list soon.

2. Syracuse Basketball Visits Targets

Syracuse basketball had coaches visiting the following prospects last week.

2022 forward Chris Bunch: Tuesday

2022 center Peter Carey: Wednesday

2023 power forward Papa Kante: Wednesday

2023 shooting guard Reid Ducharme: Wednesday

2023 small forward Matas Buzelis: Wednesday

3. Trey Kleitz, Robert Adamson Do Not Visit

Class of 2022 quarterback Trey Kleitz and 2023 defensive tackle Robert Adamson were supposed to visit Syracuse this past weekend to attend the Albany game. However, neither ended up making the trip. Both expressed interest in getting on campus soon and hope to be invited for another home game.

4. JJ Starling Visits Northwestern

Syracuse target JJ Starling took his official visit to Northwestern this past weekend. While it went well, I do not view the Wildcats as Syracuse's biggest competition. That goes to either Notre Dame or Duke. Many consider it to be Duke, but do not discount Notre Dame. They are recruiting Starling hard and impressed on his official visit.

5. Peter Carey Official Visit

Peter Carey begins his official visit to Syracuse this coming weekend. It will be his second time on campus over the last month, as he also attended Elite Camp. The Orange is in the driver's seat here, and this official could seal the deal.