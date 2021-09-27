Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball Recruiting Visits Intel

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Peter Carey's Visit

Peter Carey's visit went extremely well. Syracuse cemented itself as the clear leader. Could a decision be coming soon? That seemed to be the plan before the visit and nothing has changed to our knowledge. Keep an eye on this situation over the next week or so. I like where the Orange stands here.

2. Chris Bunch's Visit

Chris Bunch's visit also went very well. Bunch spent more time with the Orange players, how he fits into the system was reiterated and he got to see a game day in the Dome (albeit for football). I still think Syracuse is the favorite here. Washington made an impression on its official, but I think the second Orange trip put SU back in front. No word on if a decision is imminent.

3. JJ Starling Visits Duke

JJ Starling visited Duke and the best part about that for Syracuse is that he did not commit. In fact, just hours after he posted Duke visit pics on his Instagram page, he posted an Instagram story of Buddy Boeheim and Symir Torrence with the caption "Brothers." We will see where this goes over the next few weeks. Syracuse has a very real shot here. Do not discount the NIL factor either. At Syracuse, Starling becomes an instantly attractive brand for local companies. An elite recruit picking the hometown team would get him NIL related opportunities he would not have right away at other places. Even Duke.

4. What Those Three Would Mean to Syracuse's 2022 Class?

If Syracuse is able to land Carey, Bunch and Starling, the Orange's class would be loaded. Those three with Quadir Copeland and Justin Taylor likely gives the Orange a top 15 class with the potential to be top 10. Syracuse would have three guards, two front court players, shooting, athleticism, and length. It would be a really nice group overall and solidify that Syracuse basketball recruiting is back to being what it had been.

5. Would Syracuse Be Done?

If Syracuse does land those three, is it done in the 2022 cycle? Most likely. There are a few others out there with Syracuse offers, but none that the Orange has continued to recruit hard on the same level as Bunch, Carey and Starling. Any other additions to the roster likely comes from the portal, if needed. If there were a late rising power forward that Syracuse thought was good enough to play here, certainly it would take a look. However, it is more likely Syracuse sticks with a five man class.