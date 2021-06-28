Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Clarity Coming

Members of the Syracuse football coaching staff had some cryptic tweets over the last couple of weeks that seemed to suggest commitments that have not yet been made public. Who those prospects are is expected to become clear over the next week to ten days. Given the number of orange emojis used in those tweets, Syracuse's 2022 class could grow by as many as three during that time.

2. Biggest Visit Impacts

Syracuse made significant moves for prospects during the visits the last two weekends. However, the biggest impacts may have been for DJ Jackson and Jordan Anthony. Syracuse appeared to be on the outside looking in for both of those prospects entering the visits and have put themselves squarely in the mix for each moving forward.

3. JJ Starling

Starling took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend and it went very well. He left the visit to Syracuse and immediately traveled to UConn to start that visit. The Orange has a real shot with Starling, but time may not be on their side. Starling does not appear to be close to a decision, and if someone like Quadir Copeland elects to pick Syracuse before Starling, that could be a detriment to the Orange's efforts there. However, Syracuse would still pursue Starling in that scenario, but it would make it more difficult to land him.

4. Kyle Filipowski

Filipowski participated in an event over the weekend, and Syracuse was in attendance to watch along with more than a dozen other coaches. He was so impressive that afterwards Michigan extended an offer. Filipowski's recruitment does not appear to be slowing down, and that could mean it goes into the fall. Expect Syracuse to stay patient and persistent there, as Filipowski is a potential game changer to add to the current class of Lands and Taylor. He and Taylor have spoken about playing together.

"Something to keep an eye out for," Filipowski said after Taylor committed to Syracuse. "Me and him have been in contact recently talking about colleges."

5. Quadir Copeland

Copeland's visit to Syracuse went very well the weekend before last. Having Taylor committed only helps the Orange's efforts there. He and Taylor are friends, and Taylor is actively recruiting Copeland to join him in Central New York. We will wait to see if that helps speed the process up so that it concludes in the near future.