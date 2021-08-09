Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Quadir Copeland Set to Announce

The Syracuse point guard target will announce his decision on Tuesday. I like where Syracuse stands going into the visit. There was some chatter that he would take an official visit to Maryland prior to the announcement. However, that has not happened. Syracuse remains his only official, though he did take an unofficial to Maryland. If he does pick Syracuse, it would be another big recruiting win for the Orange in the 2022 cycle.

2. New Syracuse Basketball Offer

Dominick Barlow is a class of 2022 forward who was offered by Syracuse recently. Some have said he attends St. Benedict's, but after speaking with their coach, he is actually going to a prep school this fall. What does this offer mean for the Orange's class? It shows that after missing on Kyle Filipowski, Syracuse is still looking for front court options. It also signals that Syracuse may not be sold on Maliq Brown. Barlow is a hot prospect on the recruiting trail. Over the last month alone, he has picked up offers from Syracuse, South Carolina, Florida, Kansas, DePaul, Seton Hall and Rutgers. Expect the Orange to try to get him on campus for a visit soon.

3. Cruz Impact on Other OL Targets

The addition of Joe Cruz to Syracuse football's 2022 class is significant. But how does it impact other offensive line targets? Chad Schuster remains a priority target as does Derek Osman. Syracuse will look to take at least two more this cycle. Syracuse had six added to the roster in 2021, so another haul of five or more is not necessary. That allows the Orange to be a bit more selective. Cruz, Schuster and Osman would be the preferred options at this point.

4. Could Syracuse Take Another WR?

With the addition of Donovan Brown to Syracuse's 2022 class, could the Orange be in the market for another wide receiver? The answer is maybe. Syracuse will take one if a difference maker presents himself. However, Syracuse does not need to force it. A slot receiver would be nice to add this cycle, but it is not a situation where the Orange needs one. Expect the staff to evaluate options this fall and go from there.

5. Who's Ready for Some Football?

NFL preseason football is back on television, training camp is beginning, and the start of the season is just weeks away. I know I am excited to start covering football again and having my weekends devoted to that. It will be very interesting to see how it plays out for Syracuse.