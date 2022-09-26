Monday Musings: Which Basketball Recruits Make Sense for Adam Weitsman NIL Opportunity?

Adam Weitsman, a longtime supporter of Syracuse Athletics, recently announced through Syracuse.com that he is prepared to offer NIL deals of up to $1 million for one "five star" basketball and football prospect each year. While it is probably too far into the 2023 cycle for that to have an impact, the 2024 and 2025 cycles could prove fruitful for the Orange basketball program if that promise comes to be. Here are some prospects in each class that would make sense to take advantage of such a financial opportunity.

2024 CLASS

PG Ian Jackson - Cardinal Hayes (NY)

Holds a Syracuse offer, is from New York and is an elite lead guard prospect. In the discussion for the top player in the class regardless of position.

G Boogie Fland - Stepinac (NY)

A talented, athletic combo guard in-state, Syracuse has ties to Stepinac. Transfer Alan Griffin played his high school ball there as did football star Trill Williams.

PG Elliot Cadeau - Link Academy (MO)

Caduea holds a Syracuse offer and is originally from Canada. The Orange has had success with Canadian players in the past, so bringing in an elite lead guard would make sense. Though there is the international component that complicates things.

G Dylan Harper - Don Bosco (NJ)

A guard who can play either spot in the backcourt, Harper is from New Jersey where Syracuse has recruited well in the past.

C Derik Queen - Montverde Academy (FL)

While currently playing in Florida, Queen is originally from Baltimore. Syracuse has recruited that area well and has current players on the roster from the D-M-V. Queen also holds a Syracuse offer.

PF Donnie Freeman - St. John's (DC)

A borderline five star caliber player, Freeman fits the bill of long, athletic Syracuse forward. The Orange has offered and thinks highly of his skill set.

2025 CLASS

F Cooper Flagg - Montverde Academy (FL)

Flagg is originally from Maine and is in the discussion as the best player in the 2025 class. While Duke is the presumed heavy favorite, perhaps an NIL opportunity could change his mind.

C Badara Diakite - Northwest Catholic (CT)

An elite big in the class, Diakite is long and athletic. He would be a monster get for Syracuse and signal that the Orange is back as a recruiting power with NIL backing.

C Alier Maluk - Imani Christian Academy (PA)

Another elite big though on the skinny side, Maluk would make an immediate impact as a shot blocker.

SG Meleek Thomas - Lincoln Park (PA)

A talented shooting guard from the Northeast that would make a lot of sense as an NIL target.