Monday Musings: Syracuse Commit Set to Enroll Early

1. One of Syracuse's most high profile commits in the 2021 class is Duce Chestnut, a defensive back out of Camden High School in New Jersey. Chestnut's Camden squad had their season cancelled prior to their playoff game this past week due to the coronavirus pandemic. That is tough for anyone to handle, but Chestnut says he is taking it in stride.

"Good," Chestnut said on how he's handling the cancellation. "Just getting ready for Cuse in January."

Indeed Chestnut is enrolling early at Syracuse, which will give him extra time to learn the 3-3-5 in order to be ready for the 2021 season. Andre Cisco did the same thing, and earned a starting spot before becoming a freshman All-American.

2. Syracuse running back commit Josh Hough's season came to an end in the Pennsylvania state semifinals. His Beaver Falls squad lost 20-18 in a highly competitive game. Hough played the final two plus quarters after suffering a separated shoulder that caused excruciating pain. The two point loss was largely due to the failure of Beaver Falls to convert an extra point or two point conversion. Wilmington made theirs, Beaver Falls did not. Hough finished his high school career with 4,378 yards, a new school record.

3. Syracuse defensive end commit Jatius Geer is one of the most underrated players in the Orange's 2021 class. He played in only six games this season, but racked up nine sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 61 total tackles. Geer will be a really good one at Syracuse.

4. Class of 2022 quarterback Henry Belin had a zoom call with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers at the end of last week. He says he spoke to coach Babers for approximately 30 minutes.

"Just catching up about how things are going on both ends," Belin said.

He added he speaks with Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe 3-4 times per week. It is clear he is the top priority in the 2022 class.