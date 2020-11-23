SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Monday Musings: Syracuse Commit Set to Enroll Early

Michael McAllister

1. One of Syracuse's most high profile commits in the 2021 class is Duce Chestnut, a defensive back out of Camden High School in New Jersey. Chestnut's Camden squad had their season cancelled prior to their playoff game this past week due to the coronavirus pandemic. That is tough for anyone to handle, but Chestnut says he is taking it in stride. 

"Good," Chestnut said on how he's handling the cancellation. "Just getting ready for Cuse in January." 

Indeed Chestnut is enrolling early at Syracuse, which will give him extra time to learn the 3-3-5 in order to be ready for the 2021 season. Andre Cisco did the same thing, and earned a starting spot before becoming a freshman All-American. 

2. Syracuse running back commit Josh Hough's season came to an end in the Pennsylvania state semifinals. His Beaver Falls squad lost 20-18 in a highly competitive game. Hough played the final two plus quarters after suffering a separated shoulder that caused excruciating pain. The two point loss was largely due to the failure of Beaver Falls to convert an extra point or two point conversion. Wilmington made theirs, Beaver Falls did not. Hough finished his high school career with 4,378 yards, a new school record. 

3. Syracuse defensive end commit Jatius Geer is one of the most underrated players in the Orange's 2021 class. He played in only six games this season, but racked up nine sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 61 total tackles. Geer will be a really good one at Syracuse. 

4. Class of 2022 quarterback Henry Belin had a zoom call with Syracuse head coach Dino Babers at the end of last week. He says he spoke to coach Babers for approximately 30 minutes. 

"Just catching up about how things are going on both ends," Belin said. 

He added he speaks with Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe 3-4 times per week. It is clear he is the top priority in the 2022 class. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Syracuse Basketball 2020-21 Season Preview

Position previews, schedule review, roster, breakout candidates, who makes the rotation and much more.

Michael McAllister

Position Preview: Center

A look at the center position for Syracuse basketball ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Commits Performance Report Nov 20-22

A look at how Syracuse commits performed this week.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Basketball Breakout Candidates

Which Syracuse players could have breakout seasons this year?

Michael McAllister

How Many Will Make Syracuse Basketball's Rotation?

How many players with the Orange play this season?

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Basketball Schedule Review

Analysis and breakdown of Syracuse basketball's 2020-21 schedule.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Basketball Roster and Bios

The Syracuse basketball 2020-21 roster

Michael McAllister

Position Preview: Forwards

Taking a look at the Syracuse forwards ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Michael McAllister

Position Preview: Guards

Taking a look at the Syracuse backcourt ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Michael McAllister

Ten Ways to Spark the Syracuse Offense

The Syracuse offense has struggled for most of the 2020 season. How can they spark some better play in the final two games.

Michael McAllister