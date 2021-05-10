Monday Musings: June Set to be Busy Month for Syracuse Football Recruiting

The month of June is going to be a busy one for Syracuse football recruiting. With the NCAA lifting pandemic related recruiting restrictions and allow teams to go back to the normal recruiting calendar, programs across the country are scheduling official visits with their top targets. Syracuse is no different, and already has several either scheduled or in the works. Here is the latest intel on some top Orange targets.

1. Henry Belin Season Ends, Focus Shifts to Recruiting

Belin wrapped up his junior season as Cardinal Hayes blew out St. Frances. Belin was sensational in the game, completing 75% of his passes, throwing for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Two of his touchdown passes were over 80 yards. Now that his season is over, he is shifting his focus to recruiting. Belin says he will start scheduling June visits over the next couple of weeks. Syracuse is in line to get one of them.

2. Syracuse Lands 2021 ATH as Preferred Walk-On

Clay Masters out of West Linn High in Oregon committed to Syracuse on Sunday. Masters can play wide receiver, running back or cornerback, though he is likely coming in as a corner. In six games, he finished with 37 catches, 567 yards, 8 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and 9 pass breakups. A versatile athlete who ran a 4.55 40 at a camp event in October, Masters has some potential. Solid get for a preferred walk-on.

3. Priority DB Target Jacolby Spells Looking at June Official

One of Syracuse's top targets regardless of position, Spells is the high school teammate of 2022 commit Belizaire Bassette and 2021 signee Oronde Gadsden. Spells has a big time offer list including Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia and West Virginia. He has official visits scheduled to West Virginia (June 4th), Miami (June 11th) and Indiana (June 18th), and is expected to officially visit Syracuse on June 24th. Miami is Syracuse's biggest competition here.

4. Priority LB Target Mekhi Mason Also Looking at June Official

Monsignor Pace standout linebacker Mekhi Mason is down to seven schools. Mason can only take five officials, however, and Syracuse is expected to get one. Mason says he is looking at June 3-6 for his official, but it has not been finalized. He currently has official visits to Georgia Tech and Indiana scheduled, with Florida State also expected to get one. The Seminoles are the Orange's biggest competition for Mason.

5. Priority LB target Mani Powell Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Powell stars for McKinley High in Ohio and also holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College and Indiana, among others. He has an official visit scheduled to Arkansas for June 11th. In addition, Powell says he has one scheduled for Syracuse as well, and is supposed to get back to me regarding the date. Still, Powell is a big target for Syracuse as the Orange love his size and athleticism.