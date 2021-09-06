Monday Musings: Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Mehki Wall Official Visit

Class of 2022 wide receiver Mehki Wall begins his official visit to Syracuse this weekend. He will be in attendance for the Rutgers game. Wall is a speedy slot type who plays for Dudley High in North Carolina. Duke, Louisville and Rutgers are among the other schools recruiting him hard and vying for official visits. I'm would not put him on commitment watch this weekend, but you never know when someone visits.

2. JJ Starling Official Visit

Class of 2022 guard JJ Starling begins his official visit to Syracuse basketball this weekend. He visited Notre Dame this past weekend, and has trips to Northwestern and Duke for the following two weekends. I still think Duke is the biggest competition here. Stanford is also heavily involved and Northwestern is a bit of a dark horse. A decision is possible after this round of visits, though he has not set a date.

3. Peter Carey Update

Peter Carey is looking to take an official visit to Syracuse sometime this month. There was chatter he may commit during his trip for Elite Camp, but he and his parents want to take an official. I still consider Syracuse the leader here, and the official could seal the deal if it goes well.

4. Spallina Brothers

Syracuse men's lacrosse picked up a significant commitment in 2023 stud Jake Spallina. He is the brother of the top player in the 2022 class, Joey Spallina, who is also committed to Syracuse. In addition, Joey said his other brother, Brett, is a long stick midfielder in the 2023 class. Joey said he is hoping Brett joins the other brothers at Syracuse. Could this be the next family dynasty for Syracuse lacrosse, after the Gaits and Powells? I think this has the potential to be really special for the Orange.

5. Donovan Brown

Syracuse wide receiver commit Donovan Brown made a tremendous diving touchdown catch in his season opener. I know many Syracuse fans were not overly enthusiastic about his commitment in July. Part of that was due to the lack of other offers, another part was due to his junior film. However, that diving catch showed more, to me, than his entire junior film. You saw athleticism, good hands, some game speed, etc. Things that were notably absent in the junior highlights. I think Brown has the potential to be a sneaky good get for Syracuse, but obviously has to show more than one catch. Still, it was encouraging.