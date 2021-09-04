September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSubscribeSI TIX
Search

WATCH: Syracuse Commit Donovan Brown Makes Diving Touchdown Catch

The speedy Orange pledge helped his team to a 58-0 victory.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse wide receiver commit Donovan Brown had two catches for 73 yards, but both went for touchdowns as Quince Orchard won 58-0 over Whitman to open its 2021 season. On one of his touchdown catches, Brown laid out, full extension to make the diving grab. You can watch video of that catch below. 

Brown committed to Syracuse at the end of July following a private workout that earned him an offer. Brown, a 6-3 wide receiver known for his speed, visited the Orange on a Monday and was offered on a Tuesday. He is also a Maryland state champion in the 100m, 200m and 400m with a 10.95 time in the 100m. Syracuse saw him at Penn State satellite camp for seven on seven teams. His performance at Penn State as well as working out at Syracuse caught the attention of the Orange coaches.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

"It felt like the best decision for me," Brown said. "I love the school. I think that I will become one of the best wide receivers working with the coaches there."

His visit and workout clinched interest from both sides, and resulted in an offer the next day. During his workout, he also got a closer look at the school. 

“I loved the visit," Brown said after the visit. "I got to see the school, watch some film. The best part was the pictures and going to the rooms. Everything I laid my eyes on and the coaches were perfect. I can see myself going there and becoming a big time receiver."

Donovan Brown
Recruiting

WATCH: Syracuse Commit Donovan Brown Makes Diving Touchdown Catch

Syracuse's Colin Biros sits on his knees in front of the goal
Soccer

Syracuse Loses 1-0 to #2 Georgetown

Telly Vunipola handles the ball for the Orange against Eastern Michigan
Soccer

Machtens Leads Syracuse to 1-0 Victory over Binghamton

USATSI_15107373
Football

Cal's Three Keys to Victory

Hillsman
Basketball

Syracuse Releases Findings of Independent Investigation Into Women's Basketball Program

Jones
Football

Syracuse vs Ohio Predictions

Tuggle
Football

Scouting the Ohio Bobcats

SU Football
Football

How to Watch Syracuse at Ohio