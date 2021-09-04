WATCH: Syracuse Commit Donovan Brown Makes Diving Touchdown Catch

Syracuse wide receiver commit Donovan Brown had two catches for 73 yards, but both went for touchdowns as Quince Orchard won 58-0 over Whitman to open its 2021 season. On one of his touchdown catches, Brown laid out, full extension to make the diving grab. You can watch video of that catch below.

Brown committed to Syracuse at the end of July following a private workout that earned him an offer. Brown, a 6-3 wide receiver known for his speed, visited the Orange on a Monday and was offered on a Tuesday. He is also a Maryland state champion in the 100m, 200m and 400m with a 10.95 time in the 100m. Syracuse saw him at Penn State satellite camp for seven on seven teams. His performance at Penn State as well as working out at Syracuse caught the attention of the Orange coaches.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

"It felt like the best decision for me," Brown said. "I love the school. I think that I will become one of the best wide receivers working with the coaches there."

His visit and workout clinched interest from both sides, and resulted in an offer the next day. During his workout, he also got a closer look at the school.

“I loved the visit," Brown said after the visit. "I got to see the school, watch some film. The best part was the pictures and going to the rooms. Everything I laid my eyes on and the coaches were perfect. I can see myself going there and becoming a big time receiver."