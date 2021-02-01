Monday Musings: National Signing Day Preview

National Signing Day is Wednesday. Here is the latest on Syracuse targets leading into the big day.

JAKOB BRADFORD - JUCO OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Virginia Tech extended an offer to Bradford on Sunday, giving Syracuse its first power five competition for the talented offensive lineman. Bradford had been in communication with the Hokies for a while, but they finally offered on Sunday. He plans to have a more thorough conversation with the Virginia Tech staff on Monday, which could go a long way in determining where he signs on Wednesday. Bradford was offered by Syracuse more than two weeks ago, and the Orange staff had made him a big priority. Despite not having an offensive line coach at the moment, head coach Dino Babers has assured Bradford that he is still needed and that they will bring in a quality coach to fill the staff void. This is one to monitor over the next couple of days, as the Tech offer brings a bit more drama to Wednesday's decision.

CHASE SIMMONS - DEFENSIVE END

Simmons is currently committed to Coastal Carolina, but Syracuse offered a little over a week ago. Syracuse has been recruiting Simmons behind the scenes for a while, and the offer signals their belief that they have a legitimate shot to flip the North Myrtle Beach High standout. Simmons committed to Coastal Carolina in November, but did not sign during the early period. He has spoken with several power five schools since that early period, including Tennessee, South Carolina, Michigan State and others. Syracuse is the only program to offer thus far. Assuming that does not change, this will be a decision between a longer relationship or power five football. Another scenario to watch is South Carolina coming in with a last minute offer. Given that they are the home state school, that would be a game changer.

JAELIN MOSS - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Moss was an early commit to Syracuse during the 2021 recruiting cycle. He did not sign during the early period and he has not indicated that he definitely will during the late period. This is something to watch for Wednesday. It should be noted that high school prospects do not have to sign. There is no requirement to sign a National Letter of Intent. Moss could choose not to sign for whatever reason and still join the program over the summer.