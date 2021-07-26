Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Dom Foster's Visit

Foster visited Syracuse for the second time in about a month. This is significant and shows his interest in the Orange is very, very real. I like where Syracuse stands there as of now, but he will visit Boston College before looking to focus in on a decision. A decision is expected to come over the next three to four weeks. He has already visited Wake Forest, but there is no indication he will take a return trip. Virginia offered very recently. Whether or not he visits remains to be seen, but the offer does come very late in the process. This is one Syracuse fans should keep a close eye on. Foster's lead recruiter at Syracuse is Nick Monroe.

2. No Movement on New QB Targets

The fact that there have been no new offers at quarterback in the 2022 cycle in the wake of Henry Belin choosing Duke says that Syracuse is being patient here. They have prospects on their radar, no doubt, including Brogan McCaughey, but they likely want to see how prospects perform during their senior seasons. This will go into the fall before we have some clarity.

3. Have to Feel for NY Rens

The New York Rens were perhaps the deepest and most talented squad entering Peach Jam. However, superstar and Syracuse target Kyle Filipowski did not participate in Peach Jam after contracting Covid-19, he announced on social media Sunday. The loss of Filipowski forced the Rens to adjust without one of its best players on the fly. While the Rens still made the Peach Jam semifinals, it needed Filipowski to have any real shot to win the event. An unfortunate situation for all involved.

4. Peach Jam is Over, What's Next?

With Peach Jam concluding, what is next for Syracuse basketball recruits in the 2022 class? We should start to see some things ramp up, specifically with top targets visiting other options. Will JJ Starling visit Duke? If not, it is hard to see him going here. If he does, they become Syracuse's biggest competition. Stanford is also heavily involved. What will Quadir Copeland do? Will he decide? Will he take other officials? Smart money is on Copeland taking one or two other official visits, at least to compare to Syracuse. Still, I like where Syracuse stands with him right now. Kyle Filipowski's recruitment was always going to go into the fall with a new round of visits. With a new offer from Kentucky, the Wildcats figure to get one of those. Syracuse will try to get him back on campus for another official, but it remains to be seen if he takes it. Things should focus a bit for Chris Bunch and others as well.