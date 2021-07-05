Monday Musings: Latest in Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Syracuse Offers JUCO OT - What It Means

Syracuse extended an offer to Tyrone Webber, a junior college offensive tackle out of New Mexico Military Institute. Webber also holds offers from Baylor, Bowling Green, Fresno State, Houston, Liberty, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU and West Virginia, among others. This is the second junior college offensive lineman Syracuse has offered this cycle, which makes one thing clear. The Orange wants an experienced offensive lineman in this class. Specifically at tackle. With Airon Servais gone after this season, this makes sense. But do not be surprised if Syracuse looks hard at the junior college ranks this fall.

2. Reassessing PG Recruiting

Chance Westry is unlikely at this point. That leaves Syracuse with two targets at point guard. Quadir Copeland and JJ Starling. As we've said several times, Starling is being very patient with the recruiting process. Copeland, however, seems closer to a decision. I like where Syracuse stands with Copeland and I would predict him as the more likely addition. I do expect Syracuse to continue to recruit Starling if Copeland commits in the near future.

3. Where Will Syracuse Go With Donovan Clingan Off to UConn?

Keep an eye on two targets at center with Clingan off the board. The first we mentioned weeks ago in Christ Essandoko (6-11, 260). He has taken several visits in June but remains open in his recruitment. Expect Syracuse to offer, and look to get him on campus at the end of July. Essandoko plays at Winston-Salem Prep but is originally from France. Another name to monitor is Lual Manyang (6-11, 210) out of Blair Academy in New Jersey. Manyang said that Syracuse has been in touch with his trainer.

4. July Recruiting Calendar - Football

It is a dead period in July through the 24th. From the 25th-31st, it is a quiet period. A dead period means no in-person contact. A quiet period means in-person contact is permitted on the campus of a college institution. That means official and unofficial visits are allowed. Do not be surprised if Syracuse gets a few more targets on campus during that time.

5. July Recruiting Calendar - Basketball

The basketball calendar is similar to the football calendar in that it is a dead period through July 25th with a quiet period from the 26th-31st. However, there are exceptions to the dead period. From July 8-11, 16-18 and 23-25, it is an evaluation period. That means schools can attend NCAA certified events or host camps. This allows schools to attend parts of Peach Jam, for example.