Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball Recruiting Notes

Syracuse basketball is after some elite talent in the 2022 class with one such player already committed. But the Orange was also successful in the 2021 recruiting cycle landing SI All-American Finalist Benny Williams. Even with the addition of Williams, Syracuse may not be done in the 2021 class. In this week's Monday Musings, we break down the latest on a 2021 prospect, a pair of 2022 Syracuse priorities and more.

1. Syracuse interested in 2021 forward

Class of 2021 forward Arthur Kaluma was originally a UNLV signee. He was released from his NLI recently and is now back on the market. Kaluma is a top 50 type player, is listed at 6-8, 205 pounds and can play either forward position. He previously had Syracuse in his top eight before committing to UNLV. Syracuse is expected to speak with Kaluma on Monday. The Orange would take the talented forward, and he would be quite the late addition to the roster. There will be plenty of other schools interested, including programs like Illinois and Iowa State.

2. Latest on Kyle Filipowski

Filipowski has an official visit set up to Syracuse the first weekend in June. Syracuse will not be the only school he visits, however. Filipowski has an official visit to Ohio State and unofficial to UConn planned after the Syracuse trip. The Syracuse coaches remain in constant contact and have quickly made him a big priority in the 2022 cycle.

3. Latest on Justin Taylor

Taylor also has an official visit set up to Syracuse for June 9-10. As with Filipowski, Syracuse is not the only school that Taylor will visit. He also has an official scheduled with North Carolina and an unofficial to Virginia Tech. Indiana also recently conducted a Zoom meeting with Taylor in order to for him to get to know new head coach Mike Woodson. Indiana will also receive an official visit in mid-June, after he visits Syracuse.

4. Cisco, Melifonwu Will Help Recruiting

Syracuse had two defensive backs selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Off of a 1-10 team. That will help attract defensive back prospects in future cycles. The success of the Orange defensive backs with the turnovers they have forced already caught recruits' attention. Adding drafted players only helps. Expect Syracuse to make note of that with 2022 and 2023 recruits.

5. Men's, Women's Lacrosse Going in Opposite Directions

Women's lacrosse played #1 North Carolina down to the wire. It was a two goal game late, but UNC went on a 3-0 run to end with a 9-4 victory. Despite the loss, Syracuse proved it can play with the best team in the nation even without its two star attackers. Do not be surprised if the two meet with the National Championship on the line later this month.

Men's lacrosse, on the other hand, looked terrible against Notre Dame, falling 22-8 in a game that wasn't even that close. With the off the field distractions and two blowout losses in the last three games, Syracuse is in a world of trouble for its postseason hopes. A run to the Final Four would be a major surprise at this point. It has been a disappointing season for a team that was #1 in the nation when last season was cancelled and brought back most of the key pieces from that squad.