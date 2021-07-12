Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball Target Updates

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Jordan Anthony's Top 7

Class of 2022 WR Jordan Anthony put Syracuse in his top seven and is announcing on July 27th. I do not have a great feel for this one, but my gut says it will not be Syracuse. The main reason being that he originally pushed his decision date back from the 27th, but now is back to that date. This despite the fact that nothing from the Syracuse side has really changed. It sort of feels like in-state Ole Miss squeezed him. I could be wrong but that is my guess.

2. Offensive Recruiting

Yes it is true that Syracuse has several more commits on the defensive side of the ball than the offensive side. However, that is partially by design. This class was never going to be offense heavy. One running back, one quarterback, one, maybe two receivers and a couple offensive linemen. That should be kept in mind when evaluating why Syracuse only has one offensive commit thus far. That said, where Syracuse goes at quarterback will be the most interesting part of the rest of the cycle.

3. JJ Starling

Syracuse watched priority target JJ Starling on Sunday. The Orange coaches were impressed by his performance. He shot well and distributed well. The fact that Syracuse was there, including head coach Jim Boeheim, shows how important of a target he is. The more I hear about his recruitment, the more I do not think that Quadir Copeland committing would be a detriment. Maryland has a point guard committed and that has not hindered Starling's interest, for example. He will be a top target regardless of the Copeland situation and Syracuse has a real shot with Starling.

4. Denver Anglin

Denver Anglin, a class of 2022 point guard who plays for the NY Rens AAU team, says Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara contacted him over a month ago. The message was, "he was emphasizing how much I bring to the table with the way I play the game." Syracuse has not been in touch since, however. He is worth monitoring, specifically if Syracuse only gets one of Copeland and Starling.

5. Another Center Option

Peter Carey, a 6-11 big from Massachusetts, has started receiving interest from Syracuse. Carey can play the four or the five and is a very underrated prospect. He picked up an offer from Rutgers last month and more high major offers would not be a surprise. Keep an eye on him as Syracuse continues to evaluate front court options.