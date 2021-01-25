Monday Musings: Football Recruiting Nuggets, Basketball Analytics

1. BRADFORD REMAINS A PRIORITY

Junior college offensive lineman Jakob Bradford remains a significant priority for Syracuse. The Orange are recruiting him very hard and are in communication regularly. Bradford is still targeting a National Signing Day (February 3rd) decision, but Syracuse is in a good spot right now. Virginia Tech and Missouri continue to express strong interest behind the scenes, but Syracuse is doing a great job with their relationship here.

2. NEW 2021 DEFENSIVE END OFFER

Class of 2021 Coastal Carolina defensive end commit Chase Simmons picked up an offer from Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse has been recruiting him for several weeks, and he says he hears from either Ryan Bartow, Tony White or Vince Reynolds at least every other day. Michigan State, South Carolina and Tennessee have also expressed interest. Simmons committed to Coastal Carolina in November, but did not sign the following months despite that. He is keeping things close to the vest regarding where he will sign in a week and a half, but given that Syracuse just offered, they must think they have a legitimate shot. This is one to watch leading up to signing day.

3. SYRACUSE TEAM RANKINGS IMPROVEMENT

TeamRankings.com is a sports analytics website. They do college basketball analytics that give a percent chance a team has to make the NCAA Tournament after each result. Following Syracuse's second loss to Pittsburgh, they were given an 18% chance to make the NCAA Tournament. Following the win over Virginia Tech, that percentage has increased to 41%. That is quite an improvement.

4. WARREN NOLAN PREDICTION

WarrenNolan.com is another site that predicts the rest of team's schedules. Nolan is considered one of the most accurate bracketologists of the last few years. That site has put together a prediction for the remainder of Syracuse's schedule, and has them only losing one game the rest of the way. That would be Monday's at Virginia. They predict Syracuse to win out for the remainder of the schedule. I find that hard to believe, but it is interesting. HERE is a link to look at their predictions.

5. SYRACUSE OFFERS RAPPERS' SON

Syracuse extended an offer to 2024 offensive lineman William Robert out of St. Thomas Aquinas High in Florida. Aquinas is one of the powerhouse programs in the Sunshine Stat. Roberts also holds offers from Miami and Florida International. Roberts is also the son of rapper/songwriter/executive Rick Ross. Ross' legal name is William Roberts as well.