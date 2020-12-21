Monday Musings: Syracuse Football Recruiting Notes

1. Syracuse Expressing Interest in 2022 QB

Class of 2022 quarterback Steve Angeli says Syracuse offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert recently reached out to him to express interest. He says coach Gilbert and defensive line coach Vince Reynolds have been speaking with him and telling him about what Syracuse wants in a quarterback. Angeli says he really likes coach Gilbert. It is still in the early stages here, but an offer down the road would not be surprising.

2. Only a Few Slots Left - Syracuse Will be Selective

Syracuse only has a few slots left to fill its 2021 roster, and they are expected to be selective as they look to fill them. They will not take someone just to add a body, but rather only players they feel are instant contributors and/or difference makers. That said, they are clearly not done looking to improve the roster for next season.

3. Offensive Line Could be a Focus

With that as the background, where will Syracuse look to add talent? The offensive line is an area I expect Syracuse to prioritize. Where specifically remains to be seen, but really the entire line will be evaluated. With the return of Airon Servais and Chris Bleich being eligible, those are two pieces that should help. But adding experienced depth at tackle would help as would adding a proven starter at center or even the other guard spot next to Bleich. We will see where Syracuse goes, but they will be evaluating junior college prospects as well as the transfer portal for options.

4. Could Syracuse Replace Melifonwu with a DB Transfer?

Losing Melifonwu is certainly a blow to the 2021 roster. If he had returned, Syracuse would have had arguably the best starting cornerback duo in the ACC. With him gone, how does the Orange move forward? Garrett Williams is still an exceptional starter on one side. Bringing in a talent like Duce Chestnut helps. But there really is not significant experience at corner after Williams. There are young pieces that the staff likes, but adding experience would be beneficial. Do not be surprised if Syracuse looks to the transfer portal for a potential starting cornerback.

5. Syracuse's QB Room with the Addition of Shrader

The addition of Garrett Shrader is a significant one. It brings in someone else with starting experience to add competition to the quarterback room. Shrader, Tommy DeVito, Justin Lamson, JaCobian Morgan is a nice group to have in the quarterback room. Iron sharpens iron here, and there are four quarterbacks that have a legitimate case for starters reps during the spring and during fall camp. It should be fun to watch how it all develops.