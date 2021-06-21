Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Official Visit Intel

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Chance Westry

Westry's visit went very well and Syracuse remains heavily in the mix. The Orange pitched his potential role on the team, availability of immediate playing time and how his skills would be enhanced under Syracuse coaching. However, there is not a feeling that his recruitment is close to ending. He is enjoying the process and taking visits. Westry says he has no timeframe for a decision.

2. Donovan Clingan

Clingan is not a man of many words. He is not someone who seeks media attention. Still, he did say good things about the Syracuse visit. The Orange remains firmly in the mix, but Michigan will be tough to beat. The good news is, there is not an imminent decision. So Syracuse has a shot to build off of the momentum from the visit and make a move for the talented big. The other good news is that the Michigan buzz is not coming directly from Clingan. He is keeping everything close to the vest.

3. Football Visitors

Syracuse did not receive any public commitments, but made moves for some priority targets. I like where Syracuse currently stands with Quan Peterson, Q'yaeir Price and Chad Schuster. The Orange also made a big move for DJ Jackson. DeAunte Hunter said after a great visit he will release his top 10 on July 1st. Entering the visit, I did not think Syracuse had much of a shot for Jackson, but his reaction to the visit changed my mind. It will still be tough to beat in-state South Carolina, but the Orange is firmly in the mix. Even without the public commitments, the visit weekend still went very well.

4. Justin Taylor

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and assistant Gerry McNamara watched Justin Taylor this weekend. Nothing with Taylor and his decision making timeframe. Interestingly, after his visits to North Carolina and Indiana, he said he wants to decide sometime this summer but is in no rush, suggesting he will go through the July evaluation period. In the interview with me after his Syracuse visit, he seemed to suggest an end of June decision is possible. We will see where it goes. Indiana did make an impression on the visit, but North Carolina making a push is more concerning to Syracuse. Still, I like where the Orange stands right now.

5. Quadir Copeland

Copeland begins his official visit to Syracuse on Tuesday. The Orange is considered one of if not the favorite to land the 6-6 point guard. Expect Syracuse to roll out the red carpet and do everything they can to get him in the commitment mindset. Copeland has been patient throughout the process so he may remain so after the trip, but this could go a long way in solidifying Syracuse's position in his recruitment.