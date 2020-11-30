SI.com
All Syracuse
Monday Musings: Syracuse Target Blowing Up, Two Commits Will Sign Early

Michael McAllister

1. Syracuse target Calvin Johnson has been one of the hottest recruits on the trail in recent weeks. Johnson committed to Navy in June as a quarterback, but that has not stopped power five schools from pursuing. Syracuse was the first power five opportunity when they offered on November 13th. Since then, Duke, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State, Penn State, Mississippi State and Iowa have all offered. He is being recruited as an athlete, but most like him as a defensive back. Syracuse is certainly still involved there, but the competition just stiffened quite a bit. 

2. One of Syracuse's most high profile commits is offensive tackle Enrique Cruz. Cruz recently told us that he is signing early with Syracuse. That is huge news. Offensive line has been an ongoing issue for two seasons, and the addition of Cruz is massive. He is extremely athletic, very long and moves incredibly well. Cruz has seemingly limitless potential, so getting him to sign early is important for the Orange. 

3. In the discussion for the most underrated of Syracuse football's commits in the 2021 class is defensive end Jatius Geer. He finished his senior season with nine sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 61 tackles, all in just six games. Geer also said he has solidified his plans to sign early with Syracuse. More good news for Syracuse on the recruiting front. Geer is going to be a really good one for the Orange. 

4. Syracuse wide receiver commit Oronde Gadsden caught two touchdowns in American Heritage's 26-14 win over Rockledge Friday night in the Regional semifinals. With the win, they advance to the Regional Final against Eau Gallie this coming Friday. A win there would make Gadsden a regional champion and advance American Heritage to the state semifinals. 

5. What else is outstanding for Syracuse football in the 2021 class? Defensive back William Wells out of Suncoast High in Florida, who the Orange continue to pursue. Other than him and Johnson, any other remaining scholarships will be used for the transfer portal. Which specific positions they pursue will likely depend on who leaves during the offseason. This year's offseason is more complex than most because seniors are allowed to come back for another season due to the NCAA's ruling on eligibility during the pandemic. We expect offensive and defensive line to be areas of focus, however. 

