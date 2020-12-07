Monday Musings: Turning 2020 into a Positive & Recruiting Notes

1. Nyair Graham, a 2022 linebacker prospect, picked Maryland over Syracuse on Saturday. It was a bit of a blow to the Orange who had spent time recruiting him over several months. Here is the good news. As a 2022 prospect, there is a long way to go in that cycle. That could mean he reopens things at some point, but it also means Syracuse has a long time to recover. The Orange also has a lot of young talent at linebacker, which makes it a position that is not in critical need of a talent influx.

2. The 2020 season finished with Syracuse at 1-10. That record is glaring, startling and not acceptable. However, given the injuries, lack of preparation and overall weirdness of the year in the midst of a pandemic, Syracuse had a lot of uncontrollable things going against them. That said, there is an opportunity to turn a 1-10 failure into an success. Several young players on both sides of the ball gained invaluable experience this year. Whether it is Sean Tucker, Cooper Lutz, Stefon Thompson, Marlowe Wax, Ja'Had Carter, Robert Hanna, Garrett Williams or others, the Orange has a young core to build around. If they can figure out some key areas in the offseason, they can make 2021 a strong season. That would make 2020 a positive as it has the potential to set Syracuse up for good things to come.

3. A new class of 2021 target is on the radar for Syracuse in junior college offensive tackle Jacqui Graham. Graham says Syracuse started reaching out in early November and has been in contact at least once per week ever since. Graham is listed at 6-5, 290 pounds on the East Central Community College website. He was named first team all conference for his performance this past season. Graham was committed to Southern Miss, but reopened things last month. He does not have a power five offer yet, but has received interest from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

4. Class of 2022 QB Landry Lyddy, out of Calvary Baptist in Louisiana, says Syracuse coaches recently started following him on Twitter and sending him messages through the social media platform. Lyddy says he has heard from offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert and offensive analyst Jeff Lepak. No discussion of an offer yet, and it is still very early in that relationship, but it is at least worth monitoring. Lyddy holds an offer from UAB and has received interest from Houston, Louisiana Tech, Vanderbilt and Memphis.

5. Justin Taylor is one of Syracuse basketball's top targets in the 2022 class. He is also from Charlottesville, Virginia, home of the Virginia Cavaliers. Taylor was offered by Virginia over the weekend, and many will assume he is a shoe in to go there. He has said on several occasions, however, that he is not going to just go there because they're the hometown school. He is open to everyone, and has consistently said Syracuse is one of his top options. We will see where things go from here.