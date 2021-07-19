Monday Musings: What to Make of Syracuse Recruits' Performances

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Quadir Copeland

Copeland had an interesting week. He only hit double figures in points once, but had at least four assists four times. That includes two performances of at least seven assists. He also rebounded well and was able to pick up some steals. Copeland is not asked to be a scorer for NJ Scholars, but rather a distributor. He filled that role well and showed how he can impact the game in a variety of ways. I still like where Syracuse stands with him.

JJ Starling

Starling scored quite a bit this past week. He had at least 17 points three times, scored from all three levels and proved to be a problem for opposing defenses. Starling is a very different player than Copeland, and could easily play the two at times at the next level. Syracuse was in attendance when allowed this week, and continues to recruit him hard. Stanford and Ohio State appear to be Syracuse's biggest competition right now. Maryland is fading, North Carolina has yet to offer, and while Duke offered, a visit was not immediately set up. That seems to suggest that perhaps Starling is not a priority for the Blue Devils. If Starling visits in late July or August, include Duke as Syracuse's top competition. Absent a visit, that would not be the case.

Kyle Filipowski

Filipowski had a very nice week. He scored, distributed and rebounded. Other than his last game where he went 4-4 from three, he did not attempt many shots from beyond the arc. But that performance was a reminder of his immense skill. His AAU team, the NY Rens, is deep, talented and perhaps the favorite to win Peach Jam. Filipowski's star shined brightest last week despite the other talent on the roster. Duke is the clear top competition for Syracuse here.

Chris Bunch

Bunch had a solid week but saved his best performance for last. He scored 19 points and went 5-8 from beyond the arc. Bunch has a ton of potential as a scorer at the next level. His length and athleticism suggests the ability to impact the defensive end as well. There is a reason Syracuse is going hard after Bunch, and that outing is a prime example. He can flat out play. This one will come down to whether or not Bunch is comfortable going out to the east coast, or if he wants to stay closer to home.

Kamari Lands

Perhaps no one had as big a week as Kamari Lands. Lands had at least 16 points in five of his seven games, at least 20 points in three, at least five rebounds in six games, at least three assists in four games and had at least one steal in six games. Lands was the primary scoring option for Team Why Not, and did not disappoint. He is an elite prospect who should be in the discussion as a top 20 overall player. While Taylor seems to be getting most of the attention/buzz with Syracuse's recruiting class, it is important not to forget the talent Lands possesses.