Monday Musings: Where Syracuse Basketball Recruiting Stands in 2022 Class

PG Quadir Copeland

Copeland has trimmed his list to eight with a decision set for August 10th. His only official visit was to Syracuse, but he also took an unofficial to Maryland. There have been some quotes by him suggesting he could take an official to Maryland before the decision, but nothing has been scheduled yet. In fact, it would be a bit of a surprise if that happened. I like where Syracuse stands going into the announcement.

PG/SG JJ Starling

After Starling's official visits in June, he indicated he would decide in the fall. That means more visits could be on the horizon. If you're Syracuse, there are three schools to watch. Stanford, which has already offered, has elite academics. That is important to Starling, so Stanford has a shot. North Carolina is a school Starling has high interest in, but they have not offered yet. If the Tar Heels offer, that would be a major threat to the Orange. Duke offered in June, but Starling has yet to visit. There has been some buzz that Duke has picked up its recruitment of Starling and will try to get a visit either late summer or early fall. Whether or not he visits will determine the level of threat Duke is to Syracuse. Syracuse is heavily involved here, and will remain a top option through the end of the recruitment.

PG/SG Chance Westry

This recruitment has felt like it was going in another direction for a while. LSU appears to be the front runner, with Auburn also heavily involved. Syracuse is still in contact, but it would be a surprise if he picked the Orange barring a shift in the recruitment.

F Chris Bunch

Another recruitment that is expected to go into the fall, and Maryland has ramped up its pursuit of late. Syracuse remains heavily involved and will try to get another official before a decision is made. Bunch indicated after his Syracuse official that he would trim his list at the end of the summer.

F Yann Farell

Syracuse offered Farell in July 2020. His recruitment has been relatively quiet, in terms of media interviews and information, throughout the cycle. Schools like Miami, Virginia Tech and UConn have all prioritized Farell, but you have to wonder if Syracuse tries to ramp things up with Kyle Filipowski headed to Duke.

F Maliq Brown

Syracuse offered Brown, but he seemed to fade to the background after the Orange offered Filipowski. Syracuse has not been in contact for quite some time, and Brown recently released a top six that did not include SU. Time to cross him off the list of potential options.

C Peter Carey

Syracuse offered the severely underrated Carey last month and is his second high major offer. Rutgers was the first. Carey is expected to visit this month for Elite Camp, and if things go well, this has the potential to wrap up quickly. Carey is extremely athletic, will be ready to contribute early defensively, and has a frame that can warrant adding 30-40 pounds.

C Christ Essandoko

The fact that Syracuse did not offer after the EYBL/Peach Jam is telling. It seemed like an offer was imminent from the Orange heading into July, but one never came. Instead, Syracuse offered Carey. Essandoko has other high major options, but it does not seem like Syracuse will be heavily involved.

Commitments

Syracuse already has commitments from forward Kamari Lands and guard Justin Taylor in the 2022 class.