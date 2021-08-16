Monday Musings: Landon Morris Impact, Who's Next to Commit to Syracuse?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. What does the Landon Morris news mean for Syracuse?

Losing a true freshman just two weeks into training camp, less than a year after the player signed with Syracuse, is never good. In fact, we had tabbed Morris as someone who could potentially make an immediate impact. That clearly will not happen. The good news is that Max Mang has stood out in camp. Combine that with Luke Benson and Steve Mahar, and there is enough depth there going into the season. From a recruiting standpoint, it likely means Syracuse either looks to the portal this offseason for another tight end or looks to add one in the 2022 cycle. One was already likely regardless, but this puts a little more importance on the position. Syracuse has only offered a couple in 2022, but do not be surprised if more are evaluated this fall.

2. Who's next for Syracuse football?

Who could be the next player to commit to Syracuse football? I would keep an eye on Dom Foster. Syracuse is recruiting Foster extremely hard, and he previously stated he wanted a decision before his first game. His first game is this Friday. That does not mean he is guaranteed to decide this week, but it is at least worth monitoring.

3. Who's next for Syracuse basketball?

This is a bit more difficult than the football side, but Peter Carey seems to be the logical choice. He was blown away by the Syracuse offer and wanted to get on campus this month. If he does, that could cause things to ramp up. We will continue to monitor going forward.

4. Deuce Chestnut and Jarveon Howard.

Two players who continue to stand out in training camp this fall are Duce Chestnut and Jarveon Howard. Chestnut was Syracuse's highest rated incoming freshman and is in line to start at cornerback opposite Garrett Williams. Chestnut is physical, shows playmaking ability and plays with a high level of confidence. He has been as advertised so far. Howard opted out last season but looks much quicker and faster in training camp to date. Howard has always been a physical, powerful runner. Adding speed, balance and shiftiness to that would make him an intriguing all around option. The backup running back spot behind Sean Tucker is open. Do not be surprised if Howard grabs it.