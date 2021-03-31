Mutual Interest Between Syracuse and Villanova Transfer Cole Swider

Syracuse is looking into a former recruiting target in the transfer portal.

Syracuse has expressed interest in a former recruiting target who is in the transfer portal. St. Andrews head coach Mike Hart says the Orange have reached out to Villanova transfer forward Cole Swider.

"They have reached out," Hart said. "Interest on both sides."

Hart further indicated that Swider wants to wrap up his transfer recruitment within a week. Villanova and Swider announced his inclusion in the transfer portal on Wednesday. Swider has two years of eligibility remaining.

Swider appeared in 77 games during his three years at Villanova, starting 16. A 6-9 forward, Swider is a strong outside shooter making 35% and 40% of his attempts over the last two seasons. He played just under 19 minutes per game during that time as a key reserve for the Wildcats. He averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in the last two years.

As a recruit, Swider was considered a top 50 prospect and one of the best stretch fours in the 2018 class. Syracuse heavily recruited Swider, but he chose to sign with Villanova. He also held offers from Boston College, Duke, Connecticut, Creighton, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall and Texas among many others.

Syracuse has already lost one forward to the portal in Robert Braswell. Most expect Marek Dolezaj and Alan Griffin to leave as well. Quincy Guerrier has entered the NBA Draft process, but has the ability to return.