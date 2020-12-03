Mutual Interest Between Syracuse and Former USC Commit

One of the top athletes in the 2021 class recently reopened his recruitment.

Class of 2021 Atlanta (Ga.) Marist School athlete Josh Moore has had a whirlwind recruitment. Moore released a top six of Boston College, Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford and Syracuse in May. One week after that, he committed to Stanford. In September, USC offered and he flipped his commitment a month after that. On Wednesday, Moore decommitted from the Trojans.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, I am no longer committed to USC," Moore said. "My recruitment is open."

Moore added that "it just didn't work out with the staff" in a Twitter direct message. Since his decommitment, Moore says he has heard from several schools.

"Syracuse, Northwestern, UCLA, Stanford, Boston College, Michigan State and some others," Moore said.

The 6-2 highly coveted prospect was committed to USC as a wide receiver, but is also being recruited as a defensive back by some schools. For Syracuse, it was defensive coordinator Tony White that reached out.

"Coach White," Moore said. "He wanted to reiterate their interest and let me know that they are here for me."

Moore is the teammate of Syracuse commit Derek McDonald. While Moore says the two have not specifically discussed Syracuse as an option since his decommitment yet, McDonald says he plans on it.

"I'll see what I can do," McDonald said.

Moore added that he is considering Syracuse as a potential option. Despite the recent decommitment, he is still planning on signing during the early period which starts on December 16th.

"I'm just taking a little bit of time to chill and look and talk with different places," Moore said. "Of course education will still be a top priority."

Moore plans on majoring in business.