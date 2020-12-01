SI.com
All Syracuse
Deep Dive into Syracuse Football's 2021 Recruiting Class

Michael McAllister

Syracuse football's 2021 class currently sits at 21 players. With National Signing Day a little over two weeks away, let's take an in depth look at the class. Click on the links below for a write-up on that topic. 

The Offensive Commits

The Defensive Commits

Geographical Analysis

Positional Analysis

Remaining Targets

The Orange's 2020 season has not gone as planned. They have suffered dozens of injuries that left them with less than 60 scholarship players at different points this season. That includes losing several key contributors for the season. Tommy DeVito has been out since the loss to Duke. His backup, Rex Culpepper, missed multiple games with an injury. Third string quarterback JaCobian Morgan suffered an injury against Louisville. 

Syracuse has also lost its three week one starting safeties. All-American Andre Cisco was hurt in warmups before the Georgia Tech game when he collided with a teammate. He did not return and subsequently declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Trill Williams has looked like he has had a nagging injury all season, and also declared for the NFL Draft. Eric Coley got hurt early in the year and has not started since. 

The offensive line has also had injury issues, with Chris Elmore moving from fullback to guard because of those injuries. The injuries have been a key factor in Syracuse's 1-9 record to date. 

Despite that, the 2021 commits have remained loyal to Dino Babers and staff. None have have indicated the down year has impacted their commitment status or their belief in the direction of the program. 

Recruiting

