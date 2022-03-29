Class of 2023 RB Muwaffaq Parkman Enjoys Syracuse Visit

Class of 2023 Hillside (NJ) High running back Muwaffaq Parkman has been on the Syracuse radar for quite some time. He visited Syracuse on Monday to get a closer look at the program.

"The visit was great," Parkman said. "I went to watch practice early in the morning, watched my position group, got to meet a lot of people and the Dome was very nice. I was impressed. After that, I got a tour of the campus and facilities. All of it was great. I got to visit where the student-athletes stay. It's luxury. I also learned a lot about what the school has to offer such as communications majors, sports management, etc. I learned a lot about the history of Syracuse. They breaded a lot of great athletes throughout the past decades, Jim Brown, etc.

"I saw the Heisman Trophy. I watched a video presentation in this movie theater room to know what Syracuse is really about. After that, I had a nice photo shoot, then I spoke one on one with the running backs coach (Mike Lynch) and the head coach (Dino Babers). They're both great guys."

The discussions with the coaches were among the highlights of the trip.

"One thing that stands out to them is my speed," Parkman said. "They know I can get in open space and make it happen. That's what running style they like."

Parkman was able to check out spring practice Monday morning, and left impressed by what he saw.

"One thing that stood out to me was the competitiveness," Parkman said. "I love competing. Those guys were out there competing and having fun. That's what I like and the practice is also very organized."

While Parkman does not hold an offer yet, there is still strong mutual interest.

"On film they thought I was shorter," Parkman said. "When I was talking to the coaches when they saw me in person, they were surprised I'm a lot bigger, which boosted how much they like me. Coach Monroe has a strong feeling they will offer soon. They're going to keep in close contact and he will be back down to my school very soon. Sometime in April I'm pretty sure."

If Syracuse does offer, Parkman says the Orange would be a top contender for his services.

"That's definitely a school I like," Parkman said. "I would look into heavily if they offered. It would be at the top of my list somewhere. It's close, not too far from home. It has a great program. Great guys work there."

Parkman ran for over 1,300 yards with 14 touchdowns last season.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF