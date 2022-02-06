Myles Cecil Excited About Syracuse Offer, Looking to Visit

Syracuse football only has a few scholarships left for the 2022 roster, but would like one of them to go to a defensive lineman that can add experience, leadership and depth. The Orange recently offered Cal Poly transfer Myles Cecil. Cecil entered the portal on January 21st and has already picked up several offers. In addition to Syracuse, Hawaii, Tulsa, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech have extended scholarship opportunities. He is also hearing from Virginia.

The 6-3, 285 pound defensive lineman racked up 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one interception during the 2021 season. He was named to the All Big Sky Conference Third Team as a result. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Cecil says he was in contact with Syracuse for about a week before the offer, and was excited when it came.

"(My reaction was) no way," Cecil said. "Coming from a small school, FCS, you can only dream of an opportunity like this."

The interest from Cecil in the Orange is real. He says he plans to take an official visit after the dead period ends (the last day of the current dead period is February 28th). When he is on the visit, he knows exactly what he is looking for in order to see if Syracuse is the right fit.

"Definitely looking for a coach that can bring the best out of me," Cecil said. "As well as a winning program and a place where there is proper depth and I'm not being brought in to be a filler back up third string type deal."

Syracuse lost all three of its starters from last season as each exhausted their eligibility.

Cecil played for La Salle High School in California and was part of the 2017 recruiting class. He signed with Cal Poly over offers from Air Force, Army, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado and San Diego.

