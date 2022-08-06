Skip to main content

Naquil Betrand Decision Day Primer

The coveted offensive lineman is set to make a decision.

Class of 2023 Philadelphia (PA) Northeast offensive lineman Naquil Betrand is set to announce his commitment today around 4:30 p.m. Eastern. He will announce for one of his five finalists: Auburn, Kentucky, Penn State, Syracuse and Texas A&M. Betrand has officially visited each of those schools. 

Initially, Betrand set a commitment date of July 30th but elected to push that back in order to take an official visit to Texas A&M that weekend. The 6-7, 310 pounder committed to Colorado in March before his recruitment blew up. Since that commitment, he picked up offers from Texas A&M, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Penn State, Maryland, Boston College, Kentucky, Georgia and Auburn.

He took official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, Penn State and Syracuse in June followed by Texas A&M in July.

"It was a good trip," Betrand said after his official visit to Syracuse. "I had fun with my host (Enrique Cruz). Went out to eat, went bowling, go karts, it was a good experience. Coach Mike (Johnson), he's a good coach. Coach (Mike) Schmidt, he's a good coach. And the head coach, he's was awesome too. They want me a lot there. They like me a lot. They want to build me into a three year starter and go to the NFL, things like that."

