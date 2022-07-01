Naquil Betrand Recaps Syracuse Visit, Sets Commitment Date

One of the Orange's priority offensive line targets discusses the latest in his recruitment.

One of the most sought after prospects in the 2023 class is Philadelphia (PA) Northeast offensive lineman Naquil Betrand. Betrand committed to Colorado in March, but has seen his recruitment take off since then. Syracuse and several other power five programs offered the 6-7, 310 pound tackle. He spent this past weekend on the Syracuse campus for an official visit.

"It was a good trip," Betrand said. "I had fun with my host (Enrique Cruz). Went out to eat, went bowling, go karts, it was a good experience."

Betrand took an unofficial to Syracuse in May and quickly scheduled an official afterwards. This time around, he got to spend more time with the current players, including his player host Enrique Cruz.

"It was good," Betrand said. "We talked a lot about Syracuse. They're building up to get to where they want to be at, the leadership going on, all that."

Another highlights of the trip was spending time with the Orange coaching staff.

"Coach Mike (Johnson), he's a good coach," Betrand said. "Coach (Mike) Schmidt, he's a good coach. And the head coach, he's was awesome too. They want me a lot there. They like me a lot. They want to build me into a three year starter and go to the NFL, things like that."

Seeing the campus and facilities again was also a positive experience.

"The campus was great," Betrand said. "They're getting new facilities real soon, so that was great to see. It was a great visit all around."

After visiting Syracuse and three other schools previously, Betrand is ready to focus on the next steps in his recruitment. That includes trimming his list before ultimately making a decision.

"I'm dropping my top four July 20th," Betrand said. "I'll be committing August 20th."

As he weighs his options between now and then, Betrand says he is looking for an opportunity with early playing time, a great environment and a place he can enjoy his collegiate experience. In addition to Syracuse, Betrand took official visits to Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State. He also holds offers from Colorado (where he remains currently committed), Georgia, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M.

