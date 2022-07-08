Naquil Betrand Transferring High Schools For Senior Season

Syracuse offensive line target Naquil Betrand will transfer from Northeast High School in Philadelphia to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, he announced on Thursday.

"What a ride!" Betrand posted on social media. "I am extremely thankful and appreciative of my Northeast family. My coaches and the culture has helped mold me into the young man I am today, but there is one more step I need to take personally. With that being said I will be transferring for my senior year to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland."

Earlier this week, the 6-7, 310 pounder announced a top six of Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State, Syracuse and Texas A&M. Colorado, where he committed in March, along with Maryland, Pittsburgh and others did not make the cut.

Betrand took official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, Penn State and Syracuse in June.

"It was a good trip," Betrand said after his official visit to Syracuse. "I had fun with my host (Enrique Cruz). Went out to eat, went bowling, go karts, it was a good experience. Coach Mike (Johnson), he's a good coach. Coach (Mike) Schmidt, he's a good coach. And the head coach, he's was awesome too. They want me a lot there. They like me a lot. They want to build me into a three year starter and go to the NFL, things like that."

Betrand has set a commitment date of August 20th.

