Colorado Commit Naquil Betrand Schedules Syracuse Official Following Unofficial Visit

Class of 2023 Philadelphia (PA) Northeast offensive lineman Naquil Betrand has been committed to Colorado since mid March. That has not stopped other schools from recruiting the 6-7, 310 pounder nor stopped him from visiting. Cincinnati, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas A&M and West Virginia have all offered since his commitment to the Buffaloes. On Saturday, Betrand took an unofficial visit to Syracuse to get a closer look at the Orange.

"Got my lanyard and changed and took pictures," Betrand said. "I got to see the trophies, national championship, the wall of fame, Donovan McNabb posters, stuff like that. Then we went on a tour of the whole campus and the facilities. Went to all the facilities around the school like where my classes would be at if I came there and my major and everything like that. We toured the field, the Dome. The Dome is crazy. I've never even been in a dome before, so to see that was crazy.

"After the Dome, we went to the inside practice facilities and the Carmelo Anthony building. Saw all the basketball courts. Went to the weight room with the Muscle Milk and all that. Went to the apartments complex to see where I'd live at. Crazy. You get your own walk-in closet, your own personal bathroom. That's where it's at right there."

Another highlight of the trip was spending time with the Syracuse coaches.

"I sat down and talked to the o-line coach (Mike Schmidt), talked to the wide receivers coach (Mike Johnson), we talked about everything, and talked to the head coach (Dino Babers)," Betrand said. "It was real cool. They're real genuine people. The offensive line coach taught me a lot about fundamentals. Knowledge of film, fundamentals, coming in and working every day. Going against good people every day. Coach Mike, real good dude. Coached a lot of good players in his days. It was a good vibe from the coaches. I felt like it was home to me, I'm going to make that next step real soon.

"Syracuse got a big shot, I'm not going to lie to you. At first I didn't even know Syracuse was that big of a school. I sat down with my grandma and my coach, listed out the pros and cons. There's more pros than cons, so that's a good thing, for real. I feel like they'll have a good shot at this recruitment right here."

In fact, Betrand will be back on campus next month for an official visit.

"I'll be up there for my official visit in June the 17th to the 19th," Betrand said. "I'll be up there with the quarterback commit (LaNorris Sellers)."

Syracuse will not be the only official visit he takes, however. Betrand will take one to Colorado and says schools like Texas A&M and Cincinnati are in the mix for officials as well.

