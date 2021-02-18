NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to May 31st

Prospects will not be able to take face to face visits until at least June.

The NCAA Division One Council has extended the recruiting dead period until May 31st, the NCAA announced on Wednesday. The dead period has been in place since March of last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"After careful consideration of all available information, the Council agreed that an extension of the dead period through May 31 was necessary," Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said via NCAA.org. "However, there is a strong commitment to use the next several weeks to outline the transition plan back to recruiting activities post June 1 and to provide those plans to prospective student-athletes, their families and the NCAA membership no later than April 15."

What does the dead period mean for recruits? No face to face interaction. That includes coaches traveling to high schools to evaluate during workouts or spring practice. It also includes recruits visiting schools during spring ball, for unofficial visits or official visits. Those types of trips generally have face to face contact with coaches, players, etc. What is still permitted is if a recruit elects to travel to a school and walk around the campus on their own volition provided there is not in person contact with coaches, players or staff.

What does that mean for Syracuse? No evaluation period where the staff travels to high schools across the country in order to check out prospects in person. No visits during spring football where prospects can watch practice and interact with the coaching staff.

This could have a significant impact on the recruiting cycle, as some prospects, who were hoping to be able to visit schools this spring, may elect to move up their decision timeframe as a result.