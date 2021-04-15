NCAA to Return to Normal Recruiting Calendars on June 1st

Face to face visits will once again be permitted.

"We are delighted to announced that as of June 1, all sports will return to their normal recruiting calendars," NCAA D1 Council Chair M. Grace Calhoun said in a statement. "We want to thank all prospective student-athletes, their families, coaches and current student-athletes for their patience as we determined the best way to move forward safely with recruiting in Division 1."

This move is a shift from the previous NCAA ruling that face to face contact was not permitted due to the pandemic. The normal calendars are as follows for FBS football and division one basketball, according to the NCAA's website.

BASKETBALL

June 1 - July 5 is a quiet period (face to face contact is allowed on college campuses only) with the exception of June 18-20 and June 25-27 when coaches may evaluate players at certain approved events.

July 6-31 is a dead period (no face to face contact allowed) except for July 8-11 (evaluation period for certified events only), July 20-25 (NCAA College Basketball Academy only) and July 26-31 (quiet period).

FBS FOOTBALL

June 1 - July 31 is a quiet period except for June 28 - July 24 (dead period).

Neither Syracuse football nor Syracuse basketball has been allowed to host players for visits due to the pandemic. With this announcement from the NCAA, that is now permitted. Do not be surprised if both programs start scheduling visits in the near future.