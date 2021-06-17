Keystone State Offensive Lineman Recaps Syracuse Visit

Nick Del Grande got a closer look at the Orange program on Wednesday.

Ahead of a big official visit weekend, Syracuse football had a talented offensive lineman on campus for an unofficial visit on Wednesday. Nick Del Grande out of Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Pennsylvania made the short trip to Central New York to check out the Orange campus.

"Had a great day with coach Schmidt and his staff," Del Grande said. "(Got to see) basically everything. Facility tour, campus tour, position meeting with the coaches, and lots more."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Del Grande, listed at 6-4, 260 pounds, also worked out for Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt.

"For about 45 minutes," Del Grande said. "Went great. They loved my athleticism and speed/change of direction. Also my strength in my initial pop. They coached me up on lots of technique things like hand placement."

Del Grande thinks he was so impressive during his workout that an offer could come in the next few weeks. If an offer did come, it would be his first power five scholarship opportunity.

"It would mean a lot," Del Grande said. "Power 5 football, and a prestigious education. Definitely a school to put in consideration."

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

Syracuse is looking at Del Grande as an interior offensive lineman, someone who could end up at guard or center, as opposed to tackle. In addition to Syracuse, Del Grande is also receiving interest from Boston College, Penn State, Rutgers and Wake Forest. He currently holds offers from Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Central Michigan, East Carolina, Kent State, Liberty, Navy and Temple, among several others.