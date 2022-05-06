Nick Oliveira 'Freaking Out' After Syracuse Offer

The 2023 offensive lineman is looking to visit the Orange.

Class of 2023 Mullica Hill (NJ) Clearview offensive lineman Nick Oliveira picked up an offer from Syracuse on Thursday. Oliveira also holds scholarship opportunities from Cincinnati, Connecticut, Oregon, Temple and Vanderbilt, among others. He has an official visit scheduled to Vanderbilt and has already taken unofficial trips to schools like Penn State, UConn, Oregon and Delaware.

"(Wide receivers) coach (Mike) Johnson called me and let me know that I was being offered," Oliveira said. "It was awesome. I was like, 'holy crap. Syracuse just offered me.' I was freaking out."

What was it about Syracuse that caused the the 6-5, 280 pounder to freak out?

"It's an amazing program and a great chance for me to make it pro," Oliveira said.

Thought nothing has been scheduled yet, Oliveira says he is working on setting up a visit to get a closer look at the campus and football program. He also knows what he will be looking to see on the trip.

"What it brings," Oliveira said. "How I can help it become even better."

In addition to Syracuse, Oliveira says Vanderbilt, Cincinnati and Oregon are recruiting him hard right now. He also noted that there are more power five schools starting to express interest.

