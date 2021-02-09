Nicole Sanfilippo Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse women’s basketball has picked up its first commitment in the 2022 class as Ardsley (N.Y.) High guard Nicole Sanfilippo announced her decision. Sanfilippo is considered an elite shooter and announced her decision on Twitter. Last season, she averaged 18 points, five rebounds and three assists per game in high school while shooting 92% from the free throw line. On the AAU circuit for Hoopers NY, Sanfilippo had 16.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game. She also had offers from Hawaii, Texas-Arlington, Navy, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Cal, Seton Hall, UNLV and others.

“I am very excited to announce that I am ready to further my academic and athletic career by committing to play basketball at Syracuse University,” Sanfilippo posted on Twitter. “Firstly, I’d like to thank Coach Quentin Hillsman and his entire staff for their belief in me. I would also like to thank all the coaches that recruited me. I appreciate all the help in this process.

“Thank you to my high school coach Nick Resavy and my Ardsley teammates. Thank you to coach Dan Melious and the Hoopers organization for believing in me. Coach Dan, thank you for the opportunity and trust you have in me. Thank you also to director Bryan Williams. I truly appreciate my teammates and the dedication of the organization, teammates and their families to compete near and far every weekend and play during such a difficult time during a pandemic. We all sacrificed for each other. I look forward to this upcoming high school and AAU season again to make more memories that I will forever cherish.

“Thank you to Brandon Clay and coach Jon Hemingway of Peach State basketball for helping direct me on this path, along with Donnie Woods at World Exposure basketball.

“I’d like to thank my Mom, Dad, sister and brothers for always being there for me and for their constant support. I know I wouldn’t be here without you all. I cannot wait to play at the Carrier Dome and wear the orange and compete for a national championship. Go Orange!”