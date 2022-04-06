Nyair Domnie Enjoys Syracuse Visit

The class of 2023 defensive back goes in depth on his trip to Central New York

Syracuse football has been busy hosting recruits in recent weeks. One who took the trip was 2023 Wayne (NJ) DePaul Catholic cornerback Nyair Domnie.

"I loved it," Domnie said. "The atmosphere and everything about it. Coach Monroe and Ahmad brought me in like I was their player and filled me in with a lot of knowledge. I hope to be back soon."

There were several aspects of the visit that made an impact, perhaps none more than Syracuse's facilities.

"I got to see everything but the stadium," Domnie said. "The facility was awesome and that's what stood out to me the most. I'm big on hard work and brotherhood, and that's where most kids learn how to build a bond. Learn and compete at the same time."

Director of High School Relations Khalil Ahmad was Domnie's tour guide for the visit.

"Coach Ahmad, he was there with me from every step," Domnie said. "He was letting me know the motion of Syracuse and what Syracuse has to offer. Also, giving me knowledge about life. Coach Ahmad was just relating to the things I can relate to and that was the best thing for me."

During the trip, the Syracuse coaches spoke to Domnie about where things stand with an offer.

"Yeah, I'm on the board," Domnie said. "They want to see how I move at a workout."

If an offer does come, the Orange would be one of the top contenders for his services.

"I'd be highly interested," Domnie said. "Syracuse would be in the front of my mind at all times."