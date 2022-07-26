Class of 2024 Linebacker Nyreek Clyburn Has Strong Relationship With Syracuse Staff

Syracuse football has put a concerted effort into recruiting New Jersey in the 2023 cycle, and those efforts have continued in the 2024 class. One of the top players in the state in 2024 is Paterson (NJ) Eastside linebacker Nyreek Clyburn. The Orange offered recently.

"Coach Monroe," Clyburn said. "Well he stopped by along with other coaches at my school and he promised me I will get that offer this summer. So last week he called me right before my seven on seven and offered me. I was excited and humbled at the same time because this year for me is gonna be personal. I was excited because I always talked about their program on TV didn’t expect Syracuse to look at me my junior year, so it’s a blessing."

The 6-5, 225 pound backer says he already has a strong relationship with Syracuse Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Nick Monroe as well as Director of High School Relations Khalil Ahmad.

"Coach Monroe is one of the coolest coaches I ever met," Clyburn said. "One thing that caught my eye when he first spoke to me, he didn’t come to me about football. It was about what type of person I was in the classroom and off the field. He asked am I a big family (guy). Stuff like that shows how great a coach is. And every time we talk he brings the energy no matter what time it is. Just motivation comes from him and that’s what I’m looking for going into college.

"Oh Ahmad Is my guy man. I could look at him like a father figure. I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for him. He got me to attend Eastside when I was in middle school. My eyes were focused on other schools but he promised me I would be talked about, be the face of Eastside. That’s what I’m slowly becoming. He’s been a big impact in my recruitment."

In addition to Syracuse, Clyburn also holds offers from Maryland, Ole Miss and Rutgers. He says Penn State, Ohio State and West Virginia are also showing strong interest. He hopes to schedule a visit to Syracuse soon.

