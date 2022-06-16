Official Visit Preview: David Clement

Syracuse football is set to host four prospects for official visits over the weekend. One of those four is Albany (NY) CBA tight end David Clement. Clement is listed at 6-7, 265 pounds. Here is a look back at his recruitment.

Slow Going

As is often the case with Upstate New York prospects, Clement's recruitment was slow for quite a while. Not a single division one offer came up until the Spring of 2022. That is when the only power five in-state school invited Clement for a visit. On March 3rd, Clement visited Syracuse and was offered during the trip.

"Walking around all the facilities, met with some nice people who told me about what it's like being a student athlete at Syracuse," Clement said. "Then had a good talk with coach Babers where he offered me. Beyond grateful for them to reach out and get me on campus. Being my first offer, they definitely mean a lot to me now and glad to have them offer me."

Other Opportunities

While Syracuse was the first school to offer, others were looking at Clement. He visited Boston College three weeks after the Orange offered. Other schools showed interest as well.

"I've heard from some other schools," Clement said. "Nothing as serious as Syracuse has taken it."

The Commitment

Just a few days after visiting Boston College, Clement returned to the Orange campus for another visit. He committed on the trip.

"I didn't want to wait after my second time on campus," Clement said. "I got to see what it's really about. More great conversations with coach Babers and coach Anae. They really made me feel like I was family. That I would be a part of a team and that's what I really wanted."

