Official Visit Preview: Deandre Duffus

Duffus is one of the most coveted linemen in the 2023 class.

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Deandre Duffus has one of the most impressive offer lists of any player at his position in his cycle. The 6-4, 330 pounder has more than two dozen offers and is starting to take official visits. The Chaminade-Madonna (FL) will visit Syracuse this weekend. Here is a look back on his recruitment.

January 2021

Deandre Duffus bust onto the recruiting scene in January of 2021 with offers from Florida, Maryland, Penn State, Miami and Oregon. With that group early in the recruiting process, it became clear Duffus would be a highly coveted national recruit.

Spring/Summer 2021

Duffus stayed hot on the recruiting trail with several more power five programs extending offers including Michigan State, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss.

Fall of 2021 - More Offers

During a strong junior season, Duffus picked up even more power five scholarship opportunities. Indiana, Colorado and Texas A&M all offered. In addition, Duffus took a visit to Miami to watch the Hurricanes play Appalachian State.

Spring 2022

Duffus visited Miami and Indiana in April. Syracuse, NC State and West Virginia offered between April and June.

Official Visits

Duffus took an official visit to Maryland from June 10th-12th. He said it went very well and his family enjoyed the trip calling the Terps a top option. This weekend he officially visits Syracuse while the following weekend (June 24th-26th) the Hoosiers will host him.

Decision Timeframe

The plan is to take the three currently scheduled officials, weigh the pros and cons of each school and make a decision sometime after the visits. A decision could come in July or August.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF