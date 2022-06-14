Official Visit Preview: Jalil Smith

Class of 2023 Brooklyn (NY) Lincoln defensive lineman Jalil Smith is set to officially visit Syracuse this coming weekend. The 6-5, 230 pounder has been a priority target for the Orange for a while. Here is a look back at his recruitment.

First Offer

Smith's first offer came back in August of 2021 when Syracuse extended a scholarship opportunity. While Syracuse was the first offer, other power fives were expressing interest including Indiana, Rutgers, Pittsburgh and Boston College. His primary recruiter with the Orange is Nick Monroe.

"Yeah we speak almost daily," Smith said. "It's (the relationship) really good. He tells me about everything."

Recruitment Since

Despite the early power five offer, no other power five school has extended one to date. Others have jumped in the mix over the past 10 months including Stony Brook, Temple, UConn, Kent State and Bowling Green.

Official Visit

The only official visit Smith has announced is his trip to Syracuse this coming weekend. When he locked in his official with the Orange, he stated Rutgers was trying to get him on campus for the weekend of the 24th. No word on if that has been finalized or not.

Decision Timeframe

Smith could elect to end his recruitment prior to the start of his senior season, but does not have anything set in stone.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF