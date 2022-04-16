Olivia Owens, Kyra Woods Transfer to Syracuse

Syracuse women's basketball continues to reshape its roster under new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. Two transfer post players have picked the Orange as their destination, the program announced Friday. Olivia Owens (Kentucky) and Kyra Wood (Temple) are joining the program.

"We are so excited to have two New Yorkers come home," Legette-Jack said in a press release. "We are addressing our needs for post players, and we are so, SO, excited to get Olivia and Kyra to come home."



Owens, a 6-4 forward, played at Niskayuna High School in the Albany area and was a five star recruit who signed with Maryland. After playing in 16 games as a true freshman, Owens transferred to Kentucky and has spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats. She averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game as a contributor off the bench while at Kentucky.

"Olivia is an incredible student and an amazing athlete who will bring leadership, post presence and experience to our team," Legette-Jack said. "Third time IS the charm! I recruited Olivia three times, that is how much I believe in her."

Wood is a 6-3 forward who played at City Honors High School in Buffalo. She scored over 2,000 points during her high school career. As a freshman at Temple last season, she started eight of the last nine games and appeared in 25 overall. She finished the season with 29 blocks, second on the team, and averaged 3.2 points and 4.3 rebound in just under 13 minutes per game.

"Kyra is also an incredible student and a fantastic post player who will bring length, speed and athleticism to our program," Legette-Jack said. "This is the second time I have recruited Kyra. Persistence has paid off with these two!"

