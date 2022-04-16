Skip to main content

Olivia Owens, Kyra Woods Transfer to Syracuse

Syracuse women's basketball adds two post transfers.

Syracuse women's basketball continues to reshape its roster under new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. Two transfer post players have picked the Orange as their destination, the program announced Friday. Olivia Owens (Kentucky) and Kyra Wood (Temple) are joining the program. 

"We are so excited to have two New Yorkers come home," Legette-Jack said in a press release. "We are addressing our needs for post players, and we are so, SO, excited to get Olivia and Kyra to come home."

Owens, a 6-4 forward, played at Niskayuna High School in the Albany area and was a five star recruit who signed with Maryland. After playing in 16 games as a true freshman, Owens transferred to Kentucky and has spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats. She averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game as a contributor off the bench while at Kentucky. 

"Olivia is an incredible student and an amazing athlete who will bring leadership, post presence and experience to our team," Legette-Jack said. "Third time IS the charm! I recruited Olivia three times, that is how much I believe in her."

Wood is a 6-3 forward who played at City Honors High School in Buffalo. She scored over 2,000 points during her high school career. As a freshman at Temple last season, she started eight of the last nine games and appeared in 25 overall. She finished the season with 29 blocks, second on the team, and averaged 3.2 points and 4.3 rebound in just under 13 minutes per game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Kyra is also an incredible student and a fantastic post player who will bring length, speed and athleticism to our program," Legette-Jack said. "This is the second time I have recruited Kyra. Persistence has paid off with these two!"

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Owens
Recruiting

Olivia Owens, Kyra Woods Transfer to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister48 seconds ago
Track
Track & Field

Syracuse Track & Field Ranking Update

By Shannon Imbornoni2 hours ago
Dome Basketball
Football

JMA Wireless to Take Over Naming Rights of Carrier Dome (Report)

By Mike McAllister8 hours ago
Makhi Connor 1
Recruiting

Syracuse Football Hosting 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 Recruits on Friday

By Mike McAllister11 hours ago
Ducharme
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Recruiting Targets Named to All EYBL Orlando Teams

By Mike McAllisterApr 14, 2022
Mintz Signs
Recruiting

Judah Mintz Officially Signs With Syracuse Basketball

By Mike McAllisterApr 13, 2022
Aidan Black Visit
Recruiting

Aiden Black Recaps 'Awesome' Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllisterApr 13, 2022
Kion Wright 1
Recruiting

Syracuse 'Up There' For 2023 Edge Kion Wright

By Mike McAllisterApr 13, 2022