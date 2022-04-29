Owen Duetsch Gets Great Vibes on Syracuse Visit

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Owen Duetsch stars for St. Thomas Moore in Connecticut. Duetsch has a 6-8, 310 pound frame which has led to a lot of attention on the recruiting trail. Earlier this week, Duetsch visited the Syracuse campus to get a closer look at the program.

"'Cuse was great," Duetsch said. "We got to tour all of the facilities, see all the great players that went there before and had a great talk with coach Mike Schmidt."

Duetsch was impressed by Syracuse's facilities.

"The facilities were nice," Duetsch said. "The indoor practice facility was very nice. What stood out was the Dome. One of the best stadiums I have seen."

In addition, Duetsch spent time speaking with Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt.

"We talked about what he looks for in linemen," Duetsch said. "Talked about footwork and a lot about technique. Coach Schmidt is a great guy. It was nice talking to him and he's a very smart guy. Can talk about football forever.

"Coach Schmidt wants to see me move around. If he likes what he sees, (I could) possibly earn a scholarship."

The visit left an impression on the talented lineman.

"I like Syracuse a lot," Duetsch said. "The coaches were all nice guys. The vibes that I was getting were great and definitely boosted my interest in the school."

