Positional Priorities for Syracuse Recruiting in the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is a new era of recruiting with the ability to add experienced talent to a roster. Syracuse football has added impactful transfers in the last few years, and will look to do so again in 2022. Which positions should they target? These are the top positions I would prioritize in the portal.

Note: Safety was not included as the Orange already has Bralyn Oliver committed as a transfer from Louisville.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Syracuse has lost all three starters from the 2021 season, as each has exhausted their eligibility. In addition, the Orange has lost a rotational lineman and a depth lineman to the portal. There is young talent waiting in the wings, some of which have played, but a veteran presence would be a big boost to that group. Syracuse has already offered Albany transfer Jared Verse, which shows they are certainly looking in the portal for line help. Whether Syracuse looks for one defensive end, two defensive ends, one tackle or some combination remains to be seen.

CORNERBACK

Syracuse has lost corners Adrian Cole and Chase Atkinson to the portal. Adding a couple of players who could potentially start if Garrett Williams elects to turn pro and would add quality depth if he returns would really bring the entire secondary together. If Syracuse can add to the defensive line and bring in a corner or two, the defense has the potential to be deeper than the 2021 unit.

TIGHT END

Syracuse currently has two tight ends on the roster in Maximilian Mang and Steven Mahar. Chris Elmore is listed as a fullback, and Mang is Elmore's primary backup. So as those two are really more of the fullback or h-back types, there is a need on the roster for a traditional tight end that can both block and be a receiving threat. Especially one with experience. Syracuse has already offered Lafayette transfer Steven Stilianos, who is planning to visit in January. He also holds an offer from Rutgers, among others. Stilianos fits the bill of the blocking tight end who can also help the passing attack, which tells you what Syracuse is looking for at the position.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Syracuse is currently set to have 18 offensive linemen next season, so numbers is not an issue. However, if there is someone in the portal who can be an upgrade, specifically at tackle opposite Matthew Bergeron, the Orange should jump at the chance to add that player. Syracuse has already offered a handful of transfer lineman, so the staff clearly agrees with that approach.

PATIENCE

Remember to exercise patience when evaluating Syracuse's efforts in the portal. There are a couple of portal recruiting seasons to monitor. Between now and early February, as well as post spring ball as more players will enter the portal at that point. So Syracuse may hold a couple of scholarships for the spring portal recruiting season. Syracuse already has one player committed from the portal, and will undoubtedly end up with more. But it may be a methodical approach to adding that talent and take a few months before the majority of the Orange's portal additions are known.

PORTAL OFFERS

OL Cade Briggs - New Mexico (committed to Texas Tech)

WR Tyrese Chambers - Florida International (Released a top 5 which did not include Syracuse)

OL Miles Frazier - Florida International (committed to LSU)

OL Rafiti Ghirmai - Texas

OL Hunter Nourzad - Cornell

DB Bralyn Oliver - Louisville (committed to Syracuse)

RB Juwaun Price - New Mexico State

TE Steven Stilianos - Lafayette

OL Willie Tyler - UL-Monroe

DL Jordan Verse - Albany