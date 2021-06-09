Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: S Ashton Whitner

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Player: Ashton Whitner

Position: Safety

School: Greenville High School (SC)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190

Other Notable Offers: Army, Coastal Carolina, Furman, Indiana, Kent State, Liberty, Maryland, Navy, West Virginia

Official Visits Scheduled: Syracuse (June 18th), West Virginia (June 24th).

Scouting Report: Whitner is an aggressive, physical safety. He loves to hit, will blitz the quarterback or help in run support. When he locates the ball carrier, he goes with a quick first step and solid acceleration. Upon arrival at the point of attack, Whitner can deliver power behind his tackle. We'd like to see more of him in one on one coverage or shedding blocks, but his raw skills translate well to the next level. He might translate best to the rover role in the 3-3-5. Sort of a hybrid safety/linebacker type.

Recruitment: Whitner's list is an interesting mix of group of five schools and power five schools. When Syracuse offered, Whitner said he was "speechless" because he was waiting on that offer. The Orange is involved and one of his top options. How the official visits go will determine quite a bit. Syracuse's biggest competition is West Virginia. The Mountaineers are recruiting Whitner hard as well, and that is his only other official visit scheduled to date. How those two visits go will also determine Whitner's decision timeframe. He wants to decide before his senior season, but more specific than that is to be determined. Do not be surprised if he trims his list a couple more times before deciding.

Why Whitner is Important: An athletic safety from a fertile recruiting state with multiple power five offers is exactly the type of player Syracuse has had success with in its secondary. The addition of Whitner could round out the Orange's safety haul, as commit Cornell Perry may wind up there. Finishing a position before the fall would be an impressive feat.