Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: CB A'Khori Jones

Syracuse is looking to add talent and depth to its secondary with the 2022 recruiting class. The Orange already has one defensive back committed in Cornell Perry out of Woodhaven High in Michigan. Another that Syracuse is after is A'Khori Jones, who visits this month. Where does Syracuse stand with Jones? Who is the top competition? Full breakdown here.

Player: A'Khori Jones

Position: Cornerback

School: Mount De Sales Academy (GA)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180

Other Notable Offers: Akron, Army, Kansas State, Minnesota,

Official Visits Scheduled: Syracuse (June 25th).

Scouting Report: Jones is just a fantastic athlete. He does a little bit of everything for Mount De Sales, playing some quarterback, receiver, defensive back and linebacker. He has speed, good instincts in coverage and is more than willing to help in run support. Jones is very physical corner as well, willing to use his hands to re-route opposing receivers or mix it up with the big boys at the line of scrimmage.

Recruitment: Minnesota is Syracuse's biggest competition for Jones. Syracuse has the lone official visit scheduled thus far, but it would not be a surprise to see another scheduled. While Minnesota has offered and is heavily pursuing, Tennessee and Nebraska are also expressing interest. Neither has offered yet, however. If the offer list does not change, you have to like where Syracuse stands here. It will be interesting to see if he decides to jump in should his official visit go really well.

Why Jones is Important: Syracuse has turned high caliber athletes who were a bit under the radar as recruits into quality starters in the secondary. Look at Ifeatu Melifonwu, Garrett Williams, Andre Cisco, etc. Jones fits that bill. He has two power five offers in addition to Syracuse, but does not have the blue bloods from the south. Sometimes those secondary prospects in talent rich states turn out to be gems with the proper strength and conditioning program as well as coaching. Jones has the athleticism and raw talent to be the next in line.