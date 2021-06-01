Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: CB Jahlil Florence

Syracuse has done a nice job collecting and developing talent in the secondary under head coach Dino Babers. The Orange is now after one of the top cornerbacks in California in the 2022 recruiting cycle in Jahlil Florence. Where does Syracuse stand with Florence? Who is the main competition and why is he an important target? Full breakdown here.

Player: Jahlil Florence

Position: Cornerback

School: Lincoln High School (CA)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 180

Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Boise State, Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington, Washington State

Official Visits Scheduled: Michigan (June 11th), Syracuse (June 25th).

Scouting Report: One of the top corners in the West in the 2022 cycle, Florence has a coveted combination of length and speed. His 6-2 frame helps on jump balls while his speed allows him to run with opposing receivers down the field. He is a track and field star who runs a 10.7 in the 100m, which is approximately equivalent to a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. Beyond the pure speed and length, Florence is not afraid to be physical at the line of scrimmage, help in run support or even blitzing the quarterback. He plays with energy and effort, chasing down plays that should be easy touchdowns. On top of that, Florence maintains speed well while changing direction. That allows him to stay with receivers as they break their routes.

Recruitment: Syracuse getting an official visit is significant for its chances. The competition is fierce, but without a visit there is no shot. Michigan is also getting a visit on June 11th, and is also in hot pursuit as is the Orange. Oregon and Washington are Syracuse's other top competition currently. Florence wants to visit both in June. While it seems daunting for Syracuse to compete with power programs for someone on the opposite side of the country, there are connections. One of Florence's high school coaches has a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Tony White. Florence's dad and Syracuse head coach Dino Babers both have military connections. So Syracuse has a shot here, but the recruitment will definitely be a tough one to win.

Why Florence is Important: Syracuse has developed a reputation for developing defensive backs under Babers' staff. The Orange landed a highly coveted defensive back in the 2021 class in Duce Chestnut. Landing another in 2022 will continue the trend of having highly regarded talent in the secondary, and send a bit of a message by landing one of the best on the West Coast.