Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: CG Chance Westry

Syracuse is looking hard at the point guard position in the 2022 class, and one of its top targets is Chance Westry. The Orange has been linked to Westry for several months, but where do things stand now? What other schools are involved? Why is Westry such a coveted prospect? Full breakdown here.

Player: Chance Westry

Position: Combo Guard

School: Recently left Sierra Canyon. Back in PA. Would not be surprising if he re-enrolled at Trinity.

Height/Weight: 6-4, 190

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Connecticut, Florida, Georgetown, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, USC, VCU, Virginia Tech

Official Visits Scheduled: None.

Scouting Report: Westry is an electric guard who can play the point or shooting guard positions. He can create his own shot in isolation, has a good outside shot and is creative when finishing around the basket. Westry is a willing passer, but a bit more of a score first guard. His handle is solid, he has good size and length and is at his best in transition. Westry has the skill set to be a difference maker on both ends of the floor.

Recruitment: Westry's recruitment has been very difficult to read. He does not do a lot of interviews, and keeps things with his recruitment mostly close to the vest. Still, the buzz around his recruitment is that Syracuse is among the top options. The Orange is in contact on a near daily basis and has been the rumored favorite for quite some time. However, teams such as Auburn, UConn and Maryland are among those making a push. Maryland has the longest established relationship with him, but has one guard already committed in the 2022 class. In addition, another guard is setting up an official. That does not mean Maryland is out, but they are clearly heavily pursuing other guards. Westry is looking to schedule some visits for next month, and Syracuse is expected to get one.

Why Westry is Important: Syracuse needs a point guard in the 2022 class, and Westry has been a priority target for quite some time. He is a highly regarded, highly ranked northeast prospect who fits Syracuse's system. He would be a nice get for Syracuse that would improve the athleticism of the back court.