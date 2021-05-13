Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: DL DJ Jackson

Syracuse football has offers out to several defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, but recently offered DJ Jackson has immediately become one of its top targets regardless of position. Jackson has an official visit to Syracuse scheduled in June and the staff will continue to recruit him hard in the mean time. What type of player is Jackson and why is he a top target for the Orange? We break that down as well as the latest in his recruitment in the latest edition of our Priority Target Confidential series.

Player: DJ Jackson

Position: Defensive Lineman

School: Sumter High School (South Carolina)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 pounds

Other Notable Offers: Georgia Tech, Kansas, NC State, West Virginia

Official Visits Scheduled: Coastal Carolina (June 18), Syracuse (June 25)

Scouting Report: Jackson is an explosive athlete who can play any position along the defensive line. His versatility, athleticism and quick first step makes him the perfect fit for the 3-3-5. With Syracuse losing four defensive linemen after next season, Jackson would have the chance to contribute right away and has the potential to be a multi-year starter for Syracuse. Jackson has a knack for getting in the backfield and being disruptive when rushing the passer or against the run. This past season, he recorded 26 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Jackson has a frame that suggests he could add 30-40 pounds. That would give him the ability to play inside as a quick, athletic defensive tackle, or outside as an explosive edge rusher who can use power or finesse moves to get to the quarterback.

Recruiting Intel: Syracuse offered Jackson on May 7th and quickly scheduled an official visit for June 25th. He is taking an official to Coastal Carolina on June 18th and may take an unofficial to Clemson on June 11th. NC State is heavily involved in his recruitment are is viewed as the Orange's biggest competition. Obviously if the Tigers were to extend an offer, that would be a a big deal for his recruitment. South Carolina is also expressing interest but has not offered. Still, Syracuse getting him on campus for an official so quickly after offering is a good sign. The Orange will have the chance to pitch early playing time and perfect schematic fit while also displaying the program's family atmosphere. That visit will be critical for their chances going forward.

Why He's an Important Target: Defensive linemen that are explosive and versatile are not common. He would be a big for the Orange because only only would it be a recruiting win over multiple other power five programs including ACC teams, but he also appears to be a perfect fit to the 3-3-5. Fit is an often underrated aspect of recruiting, and Jackson fits the bill.